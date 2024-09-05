FIREFIGHTERS had to free a driver who became trapped inside their pickup truck after it landed on its side near Winkleigh.
Fire crews from Torrington and North Tawton were called to the scene on the A3124 just after 11pm on Tuesday, September 3.
The ambulance service and police also attended the incident.
“Crews worked alongside paramedics to extricate the driver, who was mechanically trapped, into the hands of paramedics to be checked over,” a Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.
The driver only suffered minor injuries, police said.
The pickup truck was recovered, and the road reopened shortly after 1am.