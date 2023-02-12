South-west based chamber choir Levowan XII will present an evening of choral music at Calstock Arts on March 31, featuring the premiere performance of the full and completed Requiem by Hugh Walkington, one of the choir’s own very talented members.
The programme also takes the audience on a discovery of contemporary choral music from across Europe and the USA.
Levowan XII has a large repertoire and enjoys singing classical works and discovering new music to share with others. The choir also has firm links with both British and international composers and arrangers and has premiered several pieces of their work here in the UK.
For more information, visit www.levowan.co.uk