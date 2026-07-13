“Everyone else was a close second. I really enjoyed Harry’s lemon drizzle cake flavour and Callum’s blueberry and buttercream cake. Lucy has to be commended on her design of her penguin cup cakes with its Oreo base, Smarties and white icing. Lucas’ banana loaf had one of the best banana flavours ever, while Biscoff is one of my favourite flavours and the cook here did it justice.”