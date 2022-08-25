Okehampton College celebrates student GCSE achievements

Arron Wilson, Head of Year 11 said: “Congratulations to all our students for achieving such tremendous results. Your commitment and dedication over the last two years has now been rewarded and will offer you the opportunity to pursue those courses of choice next academic year. It has been wonderful to share this journey with you all and I wish you all the very best of luck for the future” Andrew Sweeney, Lead Principal said: “We are very proud of our students and the results they have achieved, which are hugely deserved. They have worked extremely hard over the last two years, and throughout their time with us, and it’s brilliant to be celebrating their achievements today” “I would like to thank all our students, their families, our staff and the wider Okehampton community for their ongoing support and we look forward to an exciting new academic year ahead, where together, we will support all our students to achieve and develop”.