Okehampton College celebrates student GCSE achievements
Students at Okehampton College are celebrating today after receiving their GCSE results, as they get ready to take their next steps in their education journey.
Staff and students have come together to mark the achievements of all the students, who have worked exceptionally hard over the past couple of years to secure these grades.
Alongside the continued success of the academy, which is part of the Dartmoor Multi-Academy Trust, some particular individual highlights include:
· Verity achieved an incredible ten grade 9s and one grade 8 which is a truly exceptional performance. To have hit the highest standard across the board is a testament to her dedication throughout her time at Okehampton College.
· Matt achieved grade 9s in Physics & Chemistry and 8s in Biology, Maths, Further Maths and Geography as well as a D* (distinction star) in his Level 2 BTec Sport equally showing strength in a range of subjects.
· Grace would like to have a career in medicine, and her given herself a great start towards that goal with grade 8 in Maths, Chemistry & Biology.
· Juan is keen to study History at A level and beyond, and achieved grade 9 in his GCSE History alongside a grade 9 in French with all other subjects being grade 6 or above.
· Ellie Garrett was another consistently strong performer, with grade 9 in Physics, Maths & History with all other GCSE grades being 7 or above.
· Harrison wants to study Physics in the future, and also had extremely impressive results with grade 9 in Maths, Biology, Physics & Religious Studies alongside grade 7s & 8s in the majority of his other subjects.
Students achieved the top grade of 9 in a range of subjects, with there being nine grade 9s in English Language and eight 9s in English Literature. Mathematics had eight grade 9s, whereas Physics, History & Geography each had seven grade 9s.
Arron Wilson, Head of Year 11 said: “Congratulations to all our students for achieving such tremendous results. Your commitment and dedication over the last two years has now been rewarded and will offer you the opportunity to pursue those courses of choice next academic year. It has been wonderful to share this journey with you all and I wish you all the very best of luck for the future” Andrew Sweeney, Lead Principal said: “We are very proud of our students and the results they have achieved, which are hugely deserved. They have worked extremely hard over the last two years, and throughout their time with us, and it’s brilliant to be celebrating their achievements today” “I would like to thank all our students, their families, our staff and the wider Okehampton community for their ongoing support and we look forward to an exciting new academic year ahead, where together, we will support all our students to achieve and develop”.
