A popular local independent school is expanding its Year 6 intake from September.
St Joseph’s is delighted to announce an important development in its Upper Prep structure, with the introduction of a new two-form Year 6 model for September 2026.
This change forms part of the Launceston school’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its expanding Upper Prep provision and ensuring pupils receive the very best preparation for the final stage of their Junior School journey.
From September 2026, Year 6 pupils will be taught in two smaller classes within a dedicated Year 6 suite. This new structure will enable the school to further enhance both academic progress and pastoral care during this crucial year.
The benefits of the new two-form Year 6 include:
- Increased individual attention for each pupil
- Smaller, more focused learning environments
- Enhanced pastoral support and wellbeing
- Greater opportunities to develop confidence and independence
- Continued access to specialist teaching in French, Art, PE, Music and Drama
- A strengthened and smooth transition into Senior School/Year 7
While pupils will benefit from smaller class groupings, they will remain very much part of a unified Year 6 community, the school says. Regular shared learning opportunities, trips, special events, and the residential experience will continue to play an important role in ensuring that friendships, collaboration, and shared memories remain at the heart of the year group experience.
This development reflects St Joseph’s commitment to combining the close-knit care of small classes with the wider opportunities available within a growing and expanding school environment.
Headteacher Oliver Scott commented: “This is an exciting step forward for the Upper Prep at St Joseph’s. Our new two-form structure will allow us to provide even more tailored support for pupils at a pivotal stage in their education, while maintaining the strong sense of community that defines our school. It will ensure every child is well-prepared, confident, and ready for a successful transition into Senior School and Year 7.”
The new structure reinforces St Joseph’s ongoing dedication to providing an outstanding, well-rounded education that supports pupils academically, socially, and emotionally as they move confidently towards the next stage of their education.
If your child is currently in Year 5 and you would like to find out more, please do get in touch. Places are available for September 2026, and the school would be delighted to speak with prospective families or arrange a visit.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.