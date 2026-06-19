Horrabridge Primary’s school hall was full of energy as the pupils met one of the country’s fittest TV stars, just after finishing their sports day.
Muscle-bound Zack George, otherwise known as BBC TV’s Steel from the popular family game show Gladiators, was an immediate hit with the whole school.
He had been invited as a special motivational guest at Horrabridge Primary and to present the medals and a trophy to the sporting children.
Quizzing them on their aspirations, he told them how he had reached his ambition to be a TV Gladiator, despite having 15 allergies and asthma.
His message was to keep active and fit, reduce time in front of screens and eat healthily, keep hydrated and not to judge yourself by others’ negative comments.
Steel even persuaded headteacher John Clarke to attempt a handstand in front of the children, after they all put him forward to take on the challenge.
The Elite English CrossFit athlete, fitness model and 2022 UK’s Fittest Man title holder, said: “I’ve given talks to hundreds of schools and Horrabridge has given me the most enthusiastic welcome of any of them. They were all out at the school gates to welcome me, which gave me an immediate buzz before I even stepped into the school.
“They were very receptive to my messages. They asked me lots of good questions, which showed they were listening. I was encouraging them to be fit, active and confident. Importantly, I want them to be proud of themselves and never let themselves be judged by others when other people make negative comments, especially when on social media.”
John Clarke said: “Keeping fit and active fits into the whole curriculum in some way because it covers motivation and self-confidence. Steel is the ideal role model in this respect and the children loved him. Our school values sport for all abilities and for the determination, self-pride and team work that goes with it.”
Nicola Beeching, school Parents Teachers and Friends Association chair, said: “Steel is going down very well with the children. He’s running a very interactive large scale workshop with the whole school, parents and staff on cultivating a positive body image, which is especially important in the face of social media which promotes some unhealthy examples which young people are encouraged to look up to and the criticism that goes with it.”
Steel asked the children about their ambitions if all went well for them, and told them to believe in themselves, work hard and never accept anyone’s view who told them they could not realise their dreams.
Among the sports day medal winners were Kian, ten, who came third in the relays: “Steel was really good and told us we could do what we really wanted. He said we must believe people if they told us we could not do it.”
Isla, 11, was third in the sprint and second in the relay: “Steel told us we had to keep hydrated.”
Robert, 11, was in the sports day winning green team. I want to be a footballer. Steel said it was important to eat and drink properly.”
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