End of era marked in style at prom

THE WEATHER was glorious as 150 students from Okehampton College celebrated the end of an era at their prom at Sandy Park, home of rugby legends the Exeter Chiefs.

Students made their own way to the Exeter venue on Friday, July 8, in tractors as well as classic cars. Sandy Park was a new venue for the Year 11 students, as they usually go to the Fingle Glen Golf Hotel, closer to home.

Head of Year 11 Arron Wilson said: ‘Our Year 13 have been there for their prom for the last couple of years. This was the first time our Year 11s have been and they were very impressed by the venue. It was quite a set up.