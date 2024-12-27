CREDITON and District u3a is set to host a talk on traditional folk songs in Devon.
Folk singer and musician Jim Causley will speak on the subject at the Boniface Centre on Wednesday, January 15 from 10am to 11am.
Entry costs £1.50 and includes tea or coffee and biscuits.
The meeting is open to everyone including non-members. Seats are reserved at the front of the hall for the hard of hearing.
The Boniface Centre can be found on Church Walk next to Crediton Parish Church off the A377.
You can become a member of Crediton and District u3a and join any one or more of over 20 interest groups including history and local history, rambling, wine appreciation, cycling and more.
For more information about Crediton and District u3a, visit its Facebook page or website: u3asites.org.uk/crediton/home.
Alternatively, contact Jane Innes on 01363 84376.