Hatherleigh Players half term production is the musical Oliver! with performances running all week to Saturday, February 18.
Never a group to shy away from a challenge director Cindy-Jane Squire has found just the right person to fill every role. She is ably assisted by: Christine Cleverdon, the endlessly patient and encouraging musical director, Jane Francis and Mandy Wonnacott, who have sourced and sewn the costumes, Donna Lewis, resident IT expert who has designed and created the posters, tickets and programme as well as keeping an eye on the young cast. The back stage crew, as ever, have worked hard behind the scenes to transform the Hatherleigh Community Centre into an authentic Victorian stage set.
So many people have come together to make the show special so the Players are hope that Times readers will come and see the result.
Contact the community centre on 01837 810239 for more information.