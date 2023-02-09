Never a group to shy away from a challenge director Cindy-Jane Squire has found just the right person to fill every role. She is ably assisted by: Christine Cleverdon, the endlessly patient and encouraging musical director, Jane Francis and Mandy Wonnacott, who have sourced and sewn the costumes, Donna Lewis, resident IT expert who has designed and created the posters, tickets and programme as well as keeping an eye on the young cast. The back stage crew, as ever, have worked hard behind the scenes to transform the Hatherleigh Community Centre into an authentic Victorian stage set.