IF you have never seen it before, you really should go along to see the Dartmoor Step Dance and Broom Dance competitions at this year’s Dartmoor Folk Festival, which runs from Friday, August 8 to Sunday, August 10.
The Dartmoor Step Dance and Broom Dance competitions are highlights of the festival, with workshops during the morning before the competitions at a free Folk Afternoon on the Saturday.
Unique dance styles are required for each competition, the broom dancing for primary school children only.
The step dancing involves dancing on a small board, the final on the board on top of a wagon!
The family-friendly festival takes place at South Zeal near Okehampton from Friday, August 8 to Sunday, August 10.
Alan Quick, press officer for the Dartmoor Folk Festival Association, said: "It was the traditional music, dance, song and crafts of the area that formed the basis for the first festival and they still remain for the association which runs the festival today.
“Since it was founded 48 years ago it has grown and we are able to invite some of the best folk artists around, whilst maintaining the festival's reputation for being a relaxed, friendly and traditional festival.
“An action-packed programme has been arranged and we are looking forward to a great festival. Entertainment is arranged for the whole family to enjoy, whether to take part or simply sit and watch.”
Headliners include The Demon Barbers, Granny’s Attic, Miranda Sykes and Jim Causley, John Kirkpatrick, James Delarre and Saul Rose, Rambling Elvis Donnelly, Gilmore and Roberts, Pete Coe, Delta Kenzie, Red Dirt Band, The Dartmoor Pixie Band and many dance teams.
It includes concerts, workshops, ceilidhs, dance displays, family events, children’s activities, stalls, food and drink, a church service, walk on Dartmoor, pub sessions, a duck race and much more.
