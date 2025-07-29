CREDITON Heart Project’s Summer Arts Festival is back, with its family-friendly programme of activities and shows, many of them free.
One of the most popular and well-attended each year is the Open Air Cinema.
This year it will be a free open air screening of the musical ‘Wicked’ in Newcombes Meadow, the film beginning at 8.30pm on Sunday, August 3.
Food will be available from 7pm, everyone encouraged to take a blanket or chairs.
Costumes welcome – Glinda, Elphaba or just here for the flying monkeys, dress up and join the fun!
Running from August 2 to 9, the Heart Project has teamed up with Crediton Arts Centre and The Turning Tides Project to deliver the 4th Summer Festival, offering eight days of creative workshops, film screenings, theatre and music events across four venues.
It is hoped that parents and carers will have as much fun as their children by joining in the activities.
The programme starts on Saturday, August 2 with a fun day of outdoor music workshops, performances and food at the Four Mills Garden.
The festival then moves indoors for five days of creative workshops at the arts centre, activities from drama to mask making, pottery to felt flower making or crafting willow to making robots!
There will be two ceramic workshops when people of all ages can design and make tiles for a community mural.
On August 6 there will be a matinée screening of ‘Paddington in Peru’ at the arts centre and on August 7 a concert at the Congregational Church.
The festival culminates on August 9 with Arts in the Park – a fantastic day of free activities in Newcombes Meadow.
Workshops are £3 for under 16s or £5 for 16+, the film matinee is £3/£5 and the concert is £8/£10. For more details and to book tickets, visit: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/the-crediton-heart-project/
