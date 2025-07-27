A FIRE crew from Crediton and two from Danes Castle, Exeter, fought a house fire in Newcombes, Crediton, this evening, Sunday, July 27.
Smoke was smelt across a wide area of the town near the children’s play area at Newcombes Meadow, fire crews attending from about 6.45pm after receiving multiple calls.
Initially it was believed that an occupant could potentially still be within the property.
Once on scene, crews confirmed that all persons were clear of the flat.
Crediton Station Commander Neil Hargreaves, speaking at the scene, said: “We believe that a candle in the living room was the source of the fire.
“We used two sets of breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to put out the fire.
“We also used a thermal imaging camera to check the fire was out and a positive pressure fan for smoke removal.
“Neighbouring properties were checked for smoke spread and any gas and there was none.”
A nearby water hydrant was used to maintain the water supply.
The fire was confirmed to be contained to the living room which caused 75 per cent fire damage and 75 per cent smoke damage to the remainder of the flat.
The cause of the fire is to be investigated in daylight hours.
A woman was arrested by police and taken away in handcuffs as the Exeter fire crews began to leave the scene at about 8pm.
The incident was closed at 11.55pm.
