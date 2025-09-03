Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
Your focus sharpens. You’re even more aware of how details matter more than bold gestures. You feel inspired to lead from the heart and you’re being reminded to consider other people’s needs too. Midweek will bring a test as an older relative’s interference will cloud communication.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
It doesn’t matter how many people try to push or rush you, you intend to take life at a methodical pace. You enjoy putting creativity into all that you do and this will light up your home and personal life.
Gemini (May22/June21)
Ideas will flow easily as the week begins. You will enjoy using your imagination but it will be attention to detail that brings the most satisfaction. An aggressive colleague will cause some upset in the workplace. You will push for more respectful and peaceful exchanges.
Cancer (June22/July23)
You feel more grounded this week, finding comfort in quiet routines. A small accomplishment will remind you to value your own worth especially in financial matters. There are a number of projects you will want to give more time to if nothing else gets in the way.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
Early on, money, plans and personal goals will benefit from a practical approach. Despite your desire to be generous with your loved ones, you need to be sensible too. The importance of fair communication will hit you midweek when a misunderstanding stems from someone’s deliberate attempts to manipulate.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
You start the week wondering about some of the decisions you recently made. If you have changed your mind about some things, don’t leave it too long to let other people know. You’re annoyed with yourself for having been too lenient with someone. At the time, you weren’t aware of all the facts.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
You’re gathering quiet strength. Early in the week, mental focus improves as events taking place behind the scenes will make you more aware of your own goals and intentions. Private planning now will lead to success later.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
Your social world lights up early in the week. The Sun-Mercury conjunction helps refine goals and align dreams with action. Mars encourages boldness in career matters while Venus reminds you to rest when needed.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
For a number of reasons some projects will need to be abandoned, but don't feel too discouraged by this. Release any negative feelings tied to these matters. Stay optimistic and focus your efforts on more valuable goals.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
Practical wisdom is your ally now. The first few days of the week favour planning, study and careful decision making. When organising activities, it would be best to choose options that allow for a quiet and calm environment.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
Finances, shared resources and intimate ties will all need careful review as the week begins. Venus brings warmth to relationships while Mars reminds you that peace must sometimes be chosen not found. Conversations will feel strained mid-week.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
Partnerships, romantic, business or otherwise, will take centre stage. You are being guided to sort through what works and what weighs you down. Venus encourages self-respect while Mars asks for balance and fairness.
