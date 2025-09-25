Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
You have so much energy, your less active friends will describe it as like being in a tornado when you’re around. Even so, those who like to be on the go, like you, will be eager to connect with you. What’s strange is old friends are reappearing in your life.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
Your appreciation for arts, crafts and beautiful objects could prove useful in your career and social involvements. A fund-raising exercise will benefit from your support as you are able to increase your visibility to influential people.
Gemini (May22/June21)
You will be off to a great start this week when you receive confirmation of long-term plans. With a busy schedule ahead, expect to be attending lots of meetings and exploring new places. Success will be achieved in matters involving writing, teaching, selling or acting.
Cancer (June22/July23)
The choice is yours but when given a chance to take responsibility for a special assignment, at least think about it before responding. Your first thought will be to turn it down. Yet this is the type of project you have been dreaming of for some time.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
Your energy is through the roof as you focus on your future aims and aspirations. It will be to your advantage to join groups that bring like-minded people together. With your help, a joint project can get underway.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
Not everyone will agree with you but you intend to make this a week that’s all about fun and playfulness. Whether you are travelling or just taking a break from your usual responsibilities, take this chance to enjoy arts, crafts, poetry, music and literature.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
You won’t have it any other way; you are focusing your energy into doing what you want. You intend to pursue your passions now and that’s because you believe in yourself. With you being willing to put in the effort, you can expect to make good progress.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
There will be challenges to overcome but you weren’t expecting it to be any different. You have long-term plans in mind and this is what you are focused on now. Results of your efforts will feel empowering. You’re full of energy and determined to keep active.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
Joining forces with like-minded friends will be a pleasure for you. Share your creative ideas. Are you single? A workplace romance could blossom. A career assignment will mean having to get stuck into some intense mental work.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
If you can take some time away from other responsibilities, there is a lot of fulfilment to be found in the home. It will be hectic fitting in a home improvement project but once you do get going, you will put in a lot of effort.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
ou’re assertive and ready to take charge. People are looking for a leader and you understand that nothing succeeds like believing in what you are doing. With this perspective you can encourage others’ to believe in themselves too.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
There are aspects of this week that are going to be beautiful and unforgettable for you. Your reputation is important to you and it will feel good to have many compliments and words of praise coming your way.
