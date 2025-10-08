Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
Practical matters dominate early, making this the ideal time for loans, mortgages or property plans. With confidence soaring, you impress leaders, and travel may soon beckon. The pace is hectic yet rewarding, with success unfolding in many corners of life. Action now lays strong foundations for a brighter future.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
An encounter or memory prompts reflection on past relationships. Before committing to rekindled ties, ensure this path is truly right for you. Meanwhile, home life calls for order and productive discussions. By week’s end, tying up unfinished tasks will bring a sense of calm, clarity and fresh direction.
Gemini (May22/June21)
Relationships flourish across all spheres, bringing contentment and harmony. Family, friends and colleagues all enjoy your company, and strangers too are drawn to your cheer. Happiness boosts your health and energy, though caution is wise with secrets—sharing too freely could cause problems later. Protect confidences and enjoy your peace.
Cancer (June22/July23)
A new assignment introduces friendships and shared goals that feel deeply rewarding. Success thrives through sales, acting, writing or marketing ventures, and you brim with energy to pursue ambitions. Teamwork leaves you proud, while fresh activities stimulate inspiration. This is a week of confidence, creativity and exciting forward motion.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
Power struggles test your patience, but listening carefully helps you diffuse tension. Clarity arrives midweek, revealing truths hidden beneath surface illusions. With insight sharpened, you see matters plainly, though it’s wise to deliver ideas with care. When friends are sensitive, gentle words ensure harmony alongside the strength of your vision.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
The urge to uncover truths makes you forthright and direct. Secrets or hidden patterns emerge. Later, your focus shifts to purposeful projects where conversations become healing and constructive. This is your chance to choose whether words divide—or transform—relationships into something more meaningful and honest.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
Financial and domestic concerns take priority, calling for practical decisions. A lucrative opportunity may involve overseas connections, but before making firm commitments, consider professional advice. By taking charge of your assets, you strengthen your security.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
With Mercury and Mars boosting your sign, you radiate determination and intensity. Nothing deters you from pursuing goals. Change is stirring, beginning within yourself, and rippling through relationships. Powerful, confident and ready, you sense this is the beginning of an important personal evolution.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
Dreams and subconscious insights hold important messages now. Your imagination runs wild, fuelling vivid visions that hint at change within. By honouring this inner wisdom, you prepare for shifts that will soon ripple into your waking world with renewed clarity.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
Group dynamics intensify, pushing you into leadership even if it feels daunting. Your sharp observations give guidance, but avoid becoming controlling. Leading with care earns respect, and long-term goals progress faster than expected. This is a week to balance responsibility with empathy.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
Stubborn opinions from those around you test your patience. Gently steering discussions towards shared experiences helps soften rigidity. At work, differing methods spark debate, but your calm perspective shifts focus to what truly matters. With persistence and diplomacy, you turn tension into understanding.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
Despite closeness, you feel a gap with someone dear. Fascination with their views has always intrigued you, but now your heart seeks deeper connection. Emotional intimacy becomes the true desire, and if it cannot be found here, you may look elsewhere. The longing for soulful union grows stronger.
