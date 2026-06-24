Dartmoor Zoo has joined a project, to reintroduce the previously extinct, Black-Veined White Butterflies (Aporia crataegi) back to the UK.
The female butterflies arrived on June 23 and Dartmoor Zoo is now providing a safety net site for rearing the adults. Within ten minutes of their arrival, one of the females laid a batch of eggs on the hawthorn within their habitat.
Dartmoor Zoo was asked to become a partner in the project, led by Ambios Ltd, a conservation training organisation, to bring back the Black-Veined White Butterfly to the UK. Other project partners include Knepp Rewilding, Royal Holloway University and Butterfly Conservation.
Chief executive David Gibson said: “Whilst Dartmoor Zoo is probably better known for conservation breeding of threatened big cats such as Carpathian Lynx and Amur Leopard, we also know it is just as important to look after the smaller animals. The Black-Veined White Butterfly is an ideal example of how we can all help to conserve UK wildlife.
“This enigmatic species should still be fluttering around the hedgerows of Devon and as recently as 100 years ago they were part of our native biodiversity. Now this exciting breeding and reintroduction project will result in the beautiful and enigmatic butterflies being released into East Devon as soon as next summer.”
Once grown a proportion of the adults will be released into a designated site in East Devon, under Natural England Licence.
Black-Veined White Butterflies went extinct in the UK approximately 100 years ago. It is speculated that a change in farming practices after the First World War such as an intensification of farming, increase in use of pesticides and removal of many native hedgerows, caused the species to die out.
To support the project, people can purchase one of the zoo’s ‘Name a Butterfly’ packs whicch includes a blank certificate for personalisation some wildflower seeds and a butterfly print, reusable shopping bag.
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