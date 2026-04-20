DEVON Highways has announced that it will begin resurfacing work on the A30 from this evening, Monday, April 20.
It announced: “We're writing to inform you of some upcoming essential RESURFACING work on the A30 between Whiddon Down and Alphington. Our work will also include:
• road markings and road studs
We'll work overnight from April 20 to 27, between 8pm and 6am of April 28.
What to expect
To carry out our work safely, we'll CLOSE the A30 Westbound (including laybys) between
• Fingle to Alphington on April 20 and 24
• Whiddon Down to Fingle on April 21, 22, 23 and 27
The road will be open as normal throughout the day and at weekends.
Diversion routes
During closures, a fully signed diversion will be in place.
Diversion for closure between Whiddon Down and Fingle: Hask Lane, Crockernwell, Cheriton Bishop, Tedburn St Mary (two way traffic lights) and re-joining A30 at Fingle
Diversion for closure between Fingle to Alphington: Pathfinder Village, Five mile Hill, Tedburn Road, Ide Village Road and re-joining A30 at Alphington Road.
Please follow diversion signs and not satnavs.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.