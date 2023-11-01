THE FINAL of the Okehampton Area Small Primary schools Cross Country saw winners across the schools in various age groups after a snowy start earlier in the year.
The conclusion of the 2023 small schools multi-terrain competition took place at Simmons Park in Okehampton in mid October and organised by Okehampton Community & Recreation Association (OCRA).
The first race was in February with the second race in March postponed due to snow at Chagford.
Teams from Bridestowe, Boasley Cross, Lydford and Milton Abbot took part, with Lewtrenchard being unable to make it at the last moment.
The year 3/4 (age seven to nine) boys and girls races resulted in first, second and third individual placings for Bridestowe.
Milton Abbot was placed first and third in the year 5/6 (aged nine to 11) boys’ race with a Bridestowe runner achieving second.
Bridestowe took first, second and third in the girls race for ages nine to 11)
Bridestowe also took the team gold medals in both year 3/4 and 5/6.
