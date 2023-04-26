There was a large audience in the village hall on Tuesday, April 18 to hear a talk by Simon Dell.
His subject was ‘Reverend Bray’s Bardic Boulders — Sermons in Stone’. These boulders are in the valley of the Cowsic River below Beardown Farm, near Two Bridges on Dartmoor. Boulders of granite were carved at the behest of Rev’d Edward Bray, who was Vicar of Tavistock. Simon only in the hot summer drought of 2022 had chance to visit the land with his six-year-old grandson and uncover these stones.
They spent several days searching out and uncovering all the wonderful and mysterious carvings. He showed pictures of the writing on the stones, after they had removed a lot of moss. Simon was thanked by Margaret Cleveland.
The group will be visiting Castle Hill Gardens at Filleigh for its next event. This will be on Tuesday, May 16. The garden’s rhododendrons and azaleas will be at their best and there is also a tearoom which provides light lunches and cream teas.