His subject was ‘Reverend Bray’s Bardic Boulders — Sermons in Stone’. These boulders are in the valley of the Cowsic River below Beardown Farm, near Two Bridges on Dartmoor. Boulders of granite were carved at the behest of Rev’d Edward Bray, who was Vicar of Tavistock. Simon only in the hot summer drought of 2022 had chance to visit the land with his six-year-old grandson and uncover these stones.