Several members of Exbourne, Sampford Courtenay & Jacobstowe WI have been busy making poppy wreaths for their local churches, in memory of the fallen, in all conflicts, from the local villages. They will be presented in time for Remembrance Sunday and most will remain in the churches so they can be seen by visitors throughout the year. The churches the WI have donated the wreaths to are: St. Andrew’s Church, Sampford Courtenay, St. James’ Church, Jacobstowe; St Mary the Blessed Virgin Church, Exbourne; Exbourne Methodist Church and the Church of St Mary in Honeychurch.