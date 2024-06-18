At some point along that passage near Bridestowe, I spotted it. The Rockett and Marshall family’s dairy farm. A pack of farm dogs bounded over to greet me, a harbinger of the farm’s liveliness. Rusty, a buoyant collie, looked at me with an intelligent suspicion, whereas his work colleague, Lily – a small terrier with a rattling spirit – threw all mistrust out the window, hopping into my arms and showering me with kisses.