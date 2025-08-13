DEVON and Cornwall Police have issued a warning to people living in rural areas after a number of thefts recently.
Police say that there have been several reports of quad bikes and motorbikes being stolen in the force area, leading to the warning from the rural affairs team.
The Devon and Cornwall Police rural affairs team have said they are encouraging farmers and farm workers to be extra vigilant and follow their advice in order to minimise the threat from thieves in addition to reporting any incidents where they may occur.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Several quad bikes and motorbikes have been stolen in the force area recently.
“Devon and Cornwall Police Rural Affairs Team are encouraging farmers and farm workers to be extra vigilant, and recommending (the following)”
- Removing keys from vehicles when not in use
- If possible, keeping vehicles and machinery in a lockable garage, shed or building
- Layering farm security across the whole of your properly. This means locking gates, utilising lighting and cameras, and installing drive detectors, alarms and CCTV
- Property marking, including DNA markers (such as Selectamark, Smart Water, etc.)
- Fitting trackers and immobilisers
- Recording vehicle and machinery VIN, engine and chassis numbers
- Photographing equipment and vehicles
- Registering equipment with the free national property register and the equipment register
- Joining Farm Watch and other local social media and community groups to stay up-to-date with the latest crime prevention advice in your area
They added: “The team are also encouraging people living in rural areas and farming communities to sign up to our Community Messaging system for the latest news in the area: www.community-messaging.dc.police.uk/
“If you witness suspicious activity in your area, report it to us online via the force website or by calling 101.”
