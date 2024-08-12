FIREFIGHTERS have put out a fire in a grain dryer in the Sticklepath area.
Two fire engines from Okehampton and one water foam carrier from Exeter Danes Castle were sent to the scene just after 11.30am on Sunday, August 11.
When the fire crews arrived, they found a small fire inside a grain dryer in a barn.
The grain was removed from the silo using a mechanical auger. To put the fire out, firefighters used a fog spike, which is a tool used to punch holes into a structure to get water inside, a hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera.