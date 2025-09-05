FLU vaccinations are now available for pregnant women and children.
Flu is a highly infectious disease which can cause symptoms much worse than a heavy cold, however, the flu vaccine provides the best protection against flu, helping people to ‘Stay Well this Winter’.
If you are pregnant, you should have your flu vaccine to protect yourself and your baby.
This is because pregnancy alters how your body handles infections such as flu.
Getting the flu while pregnant can increase the chances of pregnant women and their babies needing intensive care.
The flu vaccine provides protection for pregnant women and their babies, reducing the risk of severe complications and providing additional protection for newborn babies.
The flu vaccine is available at any stage of pregnancy, and is given for free from your GP, and may also be available from your pharmacy or midwife.
If you have a child who is aged two to three-years-old, in primary or secondary school, or is aged from six months to less than 18 years and is in a clinical risk group, they will also be eligible for their flu vaccine.
The child flu vaccine is usually given as a spray in each nostril and is a very quick and painless procedure.
The vaccine will help protect your child from flu and help to reduce the spread of flu to other children and family members such as parents and grandparents.
Getting your child vaccinated can also help you avoid the need to take time off work because of flu or to look after your children with flu.
Most school-aged children will receive their flu vaccinations at school, but younger children and those who miss their school or nursery session can also get the vaccine at their GP practice or at a community clinic.
Dr Vinay Takwale, NHS England’s Regional Medical Director for the South West, said: ‘Ensuring you get your flu vaccine is one of the most important things you can do to keep yourself and others safe this winter.
‘If you are pregnant we recommend that you get your flu vaccine as soon as you can to ensure you and your baby are protected before the height of winter.
‘For parents of eligible children, we urge you to please book them in for their vaccine appointment early to protect your children and those around them by helping to minimise outbreaks at school and within families’.
From October 1, the flu vaccination offer will be extending to include those aged 65 years and over, those aged 18 to under 65 years in a clinical risk group, frontline health care workers, residents in long-stay care homes, those who are in close contact to immunocompromised individuals and carers.
Booking is now open for flu appointments from October 1.
The national booking service will remain open for flu appointments until March 31, 2026.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.