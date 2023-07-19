OKEHAMPTON’S toddler group, Cheeky Monkeys, marked the end of an era this week as founding member Chrissie Read decided to hang up her hat after 15 years of running the play group.
On Tuesday (July 18), parents, toddlers and fellow helpers gathered round to present Chrissie with a bunch of flowers and a book in which all the children had placed their handprints as a thank you for her many years of help.
Chrissie said: “After 15 years of fun, laughter, tears, friends, baby cuddles, toddler tantrums, toys, craft, songs, stories, tea, cake, fundraising and bacon baps I’m stepping away from Cheeky Monkeys toddler group. It’s been great fun and I’ve made so many friends.”
Chrissie, along with a group of friends, helped set up the playgroup when her own children, who have all attended the Cheeky Monkeys group, were small and has since seen dozens of families attend the group and watched the children grow up.
She added that she was now seeing some of the children who were small when the group first started attend with children of their own.
Cheeky Monkeys has continued to grow since it started and will continue to run, perhaps with the occasional visit from Chrissie herself.