IT was a fourth time win for talented dancer Alice Knight from Farnborough, North Hampshire, who became the 2024 Dartmoor Step Dance Champion at the 47th Dartmoor Folk Festival.
Alice learned the intricate dance moves, which are performed on a 15-inch board, at workshops held at the folk festival, which is held at South Zeal near Okehampton.
The Dartmoor Step Dance competition is one of the main traditions associated with the festival.
Dancers show their different steps to try and outstep the previous dancer until a final champion is decided upon.
The final of the competition saw the dancing take place on top of a traditional Dartmoor wagon.
Alice previously won the title in 2022 and 2019 and was Junior Champion in 2017.
Alice said she is a tap dancer and loves trying to mix tradition into her dancing.
She received her award from the Festival President Shirley Bazeley and the Deputy Mayor of West Devon, Cllr Paul Vachon.
There were 16 adult competitors in the final.
Second was Christabel White and third was Beth Frangleton.
Junior Step Dance winner was Hazel (15), with Matilda (14) second and Dorothy (12) third.
All three come from South Zeal and Dorothy and Matilda are former Dartmoor Broom Dance Champions.
The 2024 Dartmoor Broom Dance Champion was Annabel (10), from South Zeal, the runner-up Sam (11).
The competitors dance with and over a broom and it is for primary school aged children.
Jason Rice, the Festival chairman for the past 25 years and a member of the Dartmoor Pixie Band, officially opened the festival.
He reflected on 25 years of the festival promoting the music, song and dance of the area and his involvement over the years.
Jason’s grandfather Jack was a former step dance judge.
Jason added that while he never met the founder of the Dartmoor Folk Festival, Bob Cann, whilst he was at the helm, he was proud to be a part of the family, friends and community that has shared his passion for keeping the folk traditions of Dartmoor alive and thriving.
He added: “It’s always very rewarding to see the Dartmoor Folk Festival still going strong, with most importantly, many young people getting involved each year ensuring that Bob’s legacy will continue in the way that he would have wished.
SUNDAY
Sunday begins with a ramble on Dartmoor, Rise and Shine with Rob Pudner, plus many workshops, song and music sessions, all free or by donation.
A special folk service is also held at St Andrew’s Church, South Tawton.
The Sunday afternoon includes Folk For All, a packed programme of outdoor entertainment on the Playing Field from 2pm to 5pm.
Expect song, music, dance, crafts, food and drink, ferret racing, children’s activities and a duck race, entry by donation.
Immediately after Folk For All is a free concert.
The Festival ends in a traditional way with a grand concert.
Alan Quick, press officer for the Dartmoor Folk Festival Association, explained: "It was 47 years ago that the festival was founded by the late Bob Cann, who lived in the parish of South Zeal. He had the dream of a folk event on his doorstep that would help to revive and preserve the traditions of Dartmoor.
“Mr Cann was awarded the British Empire Medal for his services to folk music, which included founding the festival.
"It was the traditional music, dance, song and crafts of the area that formed the basis for the first festival and they still remain for the association which runs the festival today.
"Since it was founded it has grown and we are able to invite some of the best folk artists around, whilst maintaining the festival's reputation for being a relaxed, friendly and traditional festival.
“An action-packed programme has been arranged and we are looking forward to a great festival. Entertainment is arranged for the whole family to enjoy, whether to take part or simply sit and watch.
"The festival is deeply rooted in the heart of the Dartmoor community and is keeping customs and traditions alive."