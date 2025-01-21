Mark Richards, a spokesperson for Webcliq said: “No task, problem or training issue is considered too small or unimportant for our team. They aim to provide a service that people are comfortable to use frequently. We will establish the client's technical knowledge so that they can to talk to the client at the right level and solve their current problem without making them feel inadequate or embarrassed. The team will be happy to cover a range of issues with laptops, PCs, smartphones and the internet.