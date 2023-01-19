Callington's New Road Car Park is among those that could see free parking on Sunday scrapped under changes being considered by Cornwall Council.
Currently more than 30 car parks operated by the council offer free parking on Sundays but there are plans to standardise car park charges across the county
The council is set to start consultation on the proposed changes this week before they can be approved by the council’s Cabinet and introduced in April.
The main changes will be to place all Cornwall Council car parks into one of three charging zones – A, B or C – which will determine the rates being charged to motorists. Those car parks in peak areas will have higher charges and some will have charges introduced for evening parking.
Car parks in the higher zones will charge as much as £2.20 per hour for parking, although those rates would be reduced in the winter months. By simplifying tariffs the council hopes it will make parking charges easier to understand for residents and visitors.
The council is also looking to scrap free parking in car parks on Sundays which will affect 30 car parks across Cornwall. They are:
New Road, Callington
Dennison Road, Bodmin
Fore Street, Bodmin
Berrycombe Road, Bodmin
Victoria Square, Bodmin
Rosewarne, Camborne
Trengrouse Way, Helston
Castle Green, Helston
Tyacke Road, Helston
Castle Street, Launceston
Cattle Market, Launceston
Pannier Market, Launceston
Walkhouse, Launceston
Upper Sungirt, Liskeard
Cattle Market, Liskeard
Lower Sungirt, Liskeard
Rapsons, Liskeard
Westbourne, Liskeard
Saracen, Penryn
Commercial Road, Penryn
Long Rock, Penzance
New Cut, Redruth
Flowerpot Chapel, Redruth
West End, Redruth
Belle Vue, Saltash
Culver Road, Saltash
Alexandra Square, Saltash
Clifden Road, St Austell
Polkyth, St Austell
Antony Road, Torpoint
Tamar Street, Torpoint
Some Cornwall councillors have already expressed concerns about the changes with one councillor describing it as a “terrible mistake”. Cornwall Council says that the simplified system could also help save around £50,000 a year.
Public consultation on the new parking charges is set to start this week and will be available online at letstalk.cornwall.gov.uk