To mark National Fitness Day taking place today (Wednesday September 18), residents in West Devon and South Hams areas are offered free three-day passes for leisure centres.
Fusion Lifestyle, the registered charity that operates leisure facilities in Devon and South Hams, is offering local residents the chance to claim a free three-day pass to kick-start, restart or continue their fitness journeys.
The free pass can be used to enjoy swimming, the gym or group exercise at the following centres: Kingsbridge, Parklands (Okehampton), Meadowlands (Tavistock), Dartmouth, Ivybridge, Totnes and Quayside (Kingsbridge) leisure centres.
This year’s National Fitness Day aims to help people get active and improve their health and wellbeing and the free pass provides plenty of time for centre visitors to try a few different activities and find the ones that suit them best.
Fusion CEO, Anthony Cawley, said: “National Fitness Day is a great time of year to remind people how important it is to keep active. Our friendly, helpful teams are on hand at all our centres to offer advice and encouragement whether you are starting a new fitness journey or experienced and looking to change up your routine.”