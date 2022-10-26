Fresh county council cash for households as prices soar
Devon County Council has received additional funding, from the Government’s Household Support Fund, to help meet the rising costs of living and pay for food, energy and other essential items.
The £5 million should cover the winter to Easter 2023, taking Devon’s HSF funding total to £15m.
The funding is to support households in most need and struggling to pay for food, energy, water bills and other essentials. It is for households ineligible for other support from the Government.
The council has to explain to the Department of Work and Pensions, how it, with Devon’s councils and community partners will make the latest funding available. Plans include supporting families receiving free school meals, for shop food vouchers during school holidays.
Support is also for food and essentials to eligible low income households with children and young people. Citizens Advice Devon will receive funding to support people with pre-payment meters. A pilot scheme will provide energy efficiency improvements to the homes of eligible households. Devon Community Foundation is exploring how best to support community organisations. Details on the HSF are on West Devon Borough Council’s website.
