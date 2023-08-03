CHAGFORD Show is back. The show is now in its 120th year and offers visitors the same friendly welcome as ever on Thursday, August 17 at Mill End, the showground beside the River Teign.
There is plenty of free parking on site and free buses will run from Moretonhampstead and Chagford all day to bring people to enjoy a friendly day out.
There are competition classes for agricultural produce, horses, sheep, cattle, dogs, and a vintage section for tractors, traction engines and vintage cars, as well as over 200 trade stands, a rural crafts area, a food hall displaying the best of local producers, a beer tent and lots of live music throughout the day.
Show secretary Penny Keen has been getting ready for weeks and said entries were doing well. Two years on from covid, the event is back on track.
‘The show has a really nice feeling. It is not too large and not too small. There are lots of trade stands and lots of competitions. The fire brigade are doing a demonstration this year which is great. They haven’t been for quite a while,’ she said. ‘People are interested in coming back. Two years after covid, it is really picking up.’
She added: ‘We have the smallest cinema in the world coming. It is going to be showing some little shorts of older farmers. The Chagford Film Festival, which takes place in the autumn are using it to advertise the film festival.’
Animals are, as ever, a big part of what people come to the show for, from the smallest furry creature in Pets Corner to the heavy horses, not to mention many different breeds of sheep, among them curly horned Dartmoor natives.
The show’s appeal also lies in its small size, says Penny. ‘It is a local show, run by locals. We never have difficulty getting volunteers to come and help on the day because they know each other. That is what is nice about it.’
Full details of the show can be found on the website at www.chagfordshow.co.uk including full details of the entertainment.