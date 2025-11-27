A TOTAL of 110 filled Christmas shoe boxes of items for needy children and families have been sent from Crediton to Moldova and Ukraine.
Biffo Holland and his wife Jan took the filled boxes to Hugh Scudder, of Christian Response to Eastern Europe, based in Exmouth, who has been supporting the poor in Moldova, for more than 30 years.
The boxes were filled by Margaret Tucker from Crediton, Biffo and Jan’s family and friends and 20 were also filled by members of the community from Crediton Methodist Church.
In addition, Biffo and Jan took 14 bags of clothes.
Margaret and Biffo thank all those who donated items for the boxes and to those who collected boxes which they were able to fill.
