Wales & West Utilities will shortly start work to upgrade part of the gas network in North Tawton.
The work, which starts on July 17, is essential to keep the gas flowing safely to heat and power local homes and businesses, keeping people warm for generations to come, says the company. It involves upgrading gas pipes on Exeter Street, High Street, The Square, Market Street and Essington Road. Barring any engineering difficulties, it will finish during November.
Wales & West Utilities has worked closely with Devon County Council to plan the scheme and it has been agreed that phased road closures will be in place as the works progress. Local residents and businesses will receive more information ahead of the work starting, whilst diversion signs will be clearly in place. Motorists are advised to allow extra travelling time.
Wales & West Utilities Roxanne Whittaker is managing this gas pipe upgrade work. She said: 'While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across Devon. Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.
'We know that working in areas like this is not ideal, but it really is essential to make sure we keep the gas flowing to homes and businesses in the area, and to make sure the gas network is fit for the future. We’ll have a team of gas engineers on site throughout the project to make sure our work is completed as safely and as quickly as possible while keeping disruption to a minimum.
'This work is essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.'