North Tawton Town Council agreed to consider ways to improve visitor parking availability in the town centre, as businesses raise concerns that limited parking is affecting footfall.
It was agreed that the council’s transport working group will meet to discuss measures that might be implemented. Suggestions raised in the meeting by both councillors and members of the public include time-limited parking, introducing a pay and display system in the council car park and designating one side of The Square for new parking bays.
Chair of the council Colin Lee acknowledged that there was a problem and that action needed to be taken. He said: “Parking in North Tawton has always been a problem and always will be. I think we need to explore what we could do. I think whatever we do we are not going to satisfy everyone all the time because the big problem we’ve got with North Tawton is it was built before the motor car.”
The debate followed a comment from a local business owner who had become concerned that the lack of parking bays in the town centre was dissuading people from visiting the town and harming local businesses.
Sarah Quick explained that while trading at recent outside markets, several customers told her they did not come to North Tawton because of difficulties finding parking spaces. This prompted her to ask the opinions of North Tawton businesses in and around The Square, all of which, she reported, said they believed parking was impacting customer numbers.
She said: “This is not just about my business, this is about North Tawton – keeping a vibrant high street that people want to visit, in a town that is growing. Every business here has a part to play in that.”
However, Cllr Noah Smith noted that The Square was not solely a business area but also home to residents, adding that their views should be taken into account before any decisions were made.
