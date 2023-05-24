Okehampton-based Get Changed Theatre Company wil be hosting a coffee morning later this month for Learning Disability Week.
The event will take place on June 24 at the church hall on Market Street from 9:30am-12:30pm with tea, coffee and cake on offer and the chance to win raffle prizes.
Get Changed Theatre is an amateur dramatics charity for adults with learning disabilities in West Devon and Mid Devon. It was founded in 1995 with the aim of providing those with learning disabilities the chance to get involved in arts productions and challenging public attitudes towards disabilities.