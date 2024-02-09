Located within the Okehampton College grounds, Okehampton Squash club offers two good quality courts. After being hit by the pandemic we are now making great efforts to regrow membership.
Squash is a great game that provides an excellent cardio workout. It stretches and develops muscles you never knew you had!! It can be played competitively or just for fun, and given that it is an indoor sport it can be played during any weather (a good thing in Okehampton!!).
Racketball is a gentler game and may be more suitable for some. We’re confident that most people can give racketball a good go. The club has racquets and balls which can be freely used.
The club has recently added 30 new members and wants to grow further. It has an open club night on a Wednesday evening where anybody is welcome to attend. The first club night can be a free taster. It also has a regular group coaching session run by Steve Mooney, a Level 3 coach.
Steve tailors sessions to suit levels. Anybody who joins the club as a new member is entitled to two free group coaching sessions.
We’re also looking to re-establish club tournaments and internal box leagues. The club also has a team competing in the Exeter Squash League and is always open to players of good standard joining and representing the club. We have plans for several improvements to the club over the next few months.
Currently we are offering an introductory membership fee of only £35 – so it also great value. We also offer joint membership for couples and combined membership for families. We have lower fees for juniors and are particularly interested in getting young people on court. So, we’re a club who have plans to get the courts well used again and a place for friends to meet and have a good workout.
Do check out our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/OkeSquash or contact us at [email protected]. Alternatively, speak to Shane (07854 062407) or Yan (07894 594018) if interested. Do come along and give it a try.