Goat breeder is a dab hand at showing

By Alison Stephenson   |   Editor   |
Friday 1st July 2022 1:34 pm
@https://twitter.com/tavistocktimes
[email protected]
Share
Sam Owen with his goats
Sam Owen with his goats (TINDLE )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

Sam Owen from Bridestowe learnt everything he knows about goats from his grandmother Margaret Ford. He started showing at the age of 11 and has not looked back since.

Now turning his hand to showing cows, Sam says he plans to be a dairy farmer but goats will always be his favourite. His first goat was Maple who watched on as her progeny were paraded around the showground at the Devon County Show.

More About:

Bridestowe
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0