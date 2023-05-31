A GROUP of Okehampton community groups will be holding a range of wildlife activities this weekend (May 10) in honour of upcoming Great Big Green Week.
Plastic Free Okehampton, Okehampton United Charities, OCRA, Okehampton Community Garden and Men in Sheds will be hosting a selection of family activities including a nature trail, traditional fair games, and other outside activities to learn about Okehampton’s wildlife.
The day will also include the official ‘opening’ of the town’s 2 Minute’ litter picking station at 11am and A Million Mile Clean will also take place from 10am-4pm with litter pickers, gloves, high viz vests and bags available.