PLANNING permission has been granted to move a Dartmoor farm shop three miles down the road to the edge of Cheriton Bishop.
Owners Colin and Kim Drake had sought to relocate Oinkers at Drakes Farm as their tenancy at Higher Fingle Farm was due to run out.
Now that Teignbridge District Council has given them the thumbs-up, they can take their farm shop to a plot of land off the A30 near Woodleigh junction.
Mr and Mrs Drake are now tenants of Berry Barton Farm nearby, which is owned by the Fulford Estate.
The land the relocated farm shop will be built on is not part of the new farm but is part of the Fulford Estate, which supported the pair and applied for permission with them.
Mr and Mrs Drake received an outpouring of local support for the plans.
As many as 72 people wrote to Teignbridge District Council in support, and both Cheriton Bishop Parish Council and Tedburn St Mary Parish Council backed the proposals.
The new farm shop will be larger than the current shop with a “modest” retail floor area of 152 square metres. It will stock produce from Berry Barton Farm and farms nearby and feature a deli counter.
The building will have timber-clad walls and double-glazed windows and doors. The roof will be metal with solar panels.
There will be space for 44 cars to park, including electric vehicle charging points, and the shop will boost its number of employees from six to 10.
Oinkers at Drakes Farm was originally known as Oinkers Farm Shop and was based at Longdown for 25 years before moving to Higher Fingle Farm in 2017.