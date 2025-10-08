A 36-year-old Hatherleigh man has been accused of carrying out fraud against two women.
Thomas Miles faces six charges of fraud by false representation involving a total of around £65,000. He appeared at Exeter Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, October 8.
Miles, of Moor View, Hatherleigh, is accused of between October 2022 and April 2023 of buying a digger, woodchipper and cabin using money from one alleged victim which he did not repay.
He also faces two charges against a second woman between July 2020 and July 2021, when he used cash to buy a farm which he did not repay.
Miles did not enter a plea to any of the charges and was granted bail to appear before a judge at Exeter Crown Court next month.
