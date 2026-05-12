Residents, relatives and friends gathered at Hatherleigh Nursing Home near Okehampton for a street party marking the 81st anniversary of VE Day.
The event recognised veterans connected to the home and brought people together to commemorate the anniversary and to provide residents with an opportunity to reflect, reminisce, and enjoy British traditions associated with the celebration.
Staff decorated the Belvedere Household dining area with Union Jack bunting and flags, and set tables in red, white and blue.A buffet was provided by the kitchen team and residents listened to a live performance from regular entertainer Ben Mackenzie. The celebration was the final event in the dining area before refurbishment work begins.
Further information about Hatherleigh Nursing Home is available at https://www.hatherleighnursinghome.com/lifes-journey-continued-2/.
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