Okehampton police officer PC Matt Hawke recently visited Hatherleigh Primary School to talk to them about how to keep safe.
On November 15, PC Hawke visited the school to talk to Reception class pupils about the work of the police and how to keep safe.
To the children’s delight, they were also offered the chance to have a tour of the police van and shown the equipment needed by officers to carry out their job.
The visit was part of the school curriculum in which children learn about the work of the emergency services and the people who can help them if they are in trouble.
Okehampton Police also emphasised the need to ensure children have a positive experience with the police in order to establish positive relationships with them as they grow older and into adulthood.
‘I don’t want them to see me as a big scary policeman who is going to tell them off. I want them to see me as a friendly face who they can approach and talk with if they have problems or need help.
‘I’m also keen to show them what we do, how we help people and how we can be a positive influence on them.’