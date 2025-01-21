Central Devon MP Mel Stride visited Year 6 students at Hatherleigh Primary School following the announcement that one of their pupils won the Parliamentary Christmas card competition.
Ten-year-old Chloe Rice was presented with an art set and a book token for her winning picture of a festive robin, which was displayed on the front of Mr Stride’s 2024 Christmas card to fellow Members of the House of Commons and peers in the House of Lords.
Pupils also took part in a Q&A session with Mr Stride where they got the chance to quiz their local MP on Parliament, democracy and life in Westminster.
Mel Stride, MP for Central Devon and Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer, said: “It was great to be back at Hatherleigh School to present Chloe with her prize.
“Visiting local schools is one of the most enjoyable parts of being an MP. I am a strong believer in the power of education to promote social mobility and improve the life-chances of young people – it’s one of the reasons I got into politics.
“Seeing the enthusiasm and curiosity of the students was inspiring. The passion for learning here is clear and it is a credit to the hardworking staff.”
Mr Stride runs a Christmas card competition every year for local primary schools. There is one winner and two runners-up.
This year the winner was Chloe Rice of Hatherleigh Community Primary School, and the two runners-up were Jenson Scott of Chudleigh Knighton C of E Primary School, and Erin Nicol of Cheriton Fitzpaine Primary School.
Mr Stride visited all three schools to hand out prizes and meet the pupils.
Mr Stride continued: “The entries to my Christmas card competition were outstanding this year,”
“Deciding on the prizewinners was very difficult but I absolutely loved Chloe’s picture.”