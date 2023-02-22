At an opening ceremony last Tuesday (February 21) the Hatherleigh community interest company Made-Well unveiled a new dust extractor, purchased to provide a safer working environment for woodworkers.
John’s Charity, an Exeter-based charity which offers grants to support companies and individuals working with elderly or disabled people, granted Made-Well with £25,000 to afford a new dust extractor for the woodworking workshop to reduce the possibility of releasing wood dust into the environment which could cause health problems to humans and wildlife.
Bev Gates, operations manager at Made-Well, said: ‘John’s Charity allowed us to pay for our dust extractor which is a massive great thing that was put in our workshop to make it a healthier and safer environment.
‘Representatives from John’s Charity came out and some of the trustees, management, and the people we support were there too. We just had a few nibbles and the John’s Charity representative cut the ribbon and we just talked about the machinery and how it helps.’
The huge piece of machinery has been placed in the organisation’s woodworking workshop where the wood dust is released during woodworking sessions and it is hoped that the new extractor will be able to collect the dust more effectively to improve the safety of woodworkers.
Until now, Made-Well has used smaller, less effective extractors but the new machine is expected to remove more dust and also includes ports to connect smaller extractors to the main machine.
In a Facebook post, Made-Well wrote: ‘We would like to say a huge thank you to Mervyn, Ann and Sue, trustees of John’s Charity, who came along today and made this project happen.
‘The wood workshop is the hive of activity, where people make beautiful bespoke creations. The workshop gives likeminded people the opportunity to get together, share and learn new skills - all in a welcoming, safe environment.
‘The social and health benefits of the enterprise are huge, people are empowered, find purpose and make connections with others. The grant funding from John’s Charity will help us to develop and grow what we offer to the community and the people we support.’
John’s Charity was founded following the death of John Page in 2020 who wanted the bulk of his estate to be used for the benefit of others who suffered any form of mental illness. It was registered as an independent community interest organisation in July 2020 and works throughout England.
Made-well is a local community interest company based near Hatherleigh that aims to provide people with learning difficultes, physical disabilities, mental health problems and those suffering with loneliness purposeful and positive opportunities in the community.
It offers the chance for individuals to get involved with activities such as animal care, horticulture, exercise, cooking and arts and crafts.
It was established in August 2007 at West Fishleigh Farm.