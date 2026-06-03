Emergency services are at the scene of an aircraft crash in a field close to the A30 in West Devon this morning (Wednesday, June 3)
A spokesman for Devon & Cornwall Police said: "Emergency services are at the scene after a crash involving a helicopter at Sourton Down.
“There are road closures are in place around the A386 and A30 Sourton Cross slip and services area. The incident is ongoing and we will share more updates as we have them."
Initial reports of the crash came in at around 4:30am today. Eyewitnesses near the scene have reported hearing loud explosions and subsequently a search and rescue helicopter hovering over the site.
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