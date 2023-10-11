The National Grid is urging Okehampton charities and community organisations to apply for a grant from its support fund initiative to help tackle fuel poverty.
Councils, charities and community groups can now apply for a grant of up to £10,000 to help those in fuel poverty by helping them save energy and keep their homes warm and also providing warm community spaces during the winter.
Registered charities, community groups and local authorities can apply at www.nationalgrid.co.uk/community-matters-fund.
The deadline for applications is October 27.