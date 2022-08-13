Hit and miss’ thunderstorms Yellow Warnings
‘Hit and miss’ thunderstorms may be heading our way according to the Met Office.
In an upgrade to its previous Yellow Warning for Monday the Met Office has today, Saturday, issued alerts for Monday and Tuesday.
The first covers Devon from 10am on Monday to Midnight and the second covers the county from Midnight to Midnight on Tuesday.
A Met Office spokesperson said: ‘Hit-and-miss thunderstorms likely to develop through Monday, producing some torrential downpours for some spots, and possible disruption.’
They added: ‘While some places stay dry, others are likely to see thunderstorms with torrential rain during Tuesday, bringing possible disruption.
‘20-30 mm of rain is possible within an hour, but where areas of thundery rain become slow-moving, some places could see 50 mm in less than three hours.
‘There is a low probability that higher totals could occur in a few spots over the course of the day, while hail and frequent lightning are likely additional hazards for some places.’
They add: ‘There is considerable uncertainty at this stage in regional and county level focus.
