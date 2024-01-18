Volunteers from local homebuilder Barratt David Wilson Homes have supported RSPCA Little Valley Animal Shelter.
The charity received an extra 12 pairs of hands from the local developer who helped to transform a shed into a winter wonderland to welcome visitors during the winter months
RSPCA Little Valley covers an area stretching from Okehampton to Honiton and Tiverton to Kingsbridge and helps to rescue and rehome animals which have been abused, abandoned, or because their owners can no longer care for them.