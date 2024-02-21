“I’m a private person and I don’t like to talk about my emotions, a typical male, but when dealing with my mum’s cancer diagnosis, I needed to be strong for her and my family, as well as process the situation. Men's Walk is a chance for people who’ve been through tough experiences to come together and support each other and it means the world to me to have so many of my friends willing to give up their time to support me, and Hospiscare, at our annual get together - showing strength and appreciation of friendship.”