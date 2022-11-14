Hundreds of Okehampton residents gather to remember the fallen on Remembrance Day
The Last Post played at 11am on Friday November 11
Okehampton residents came together last week to remember the fallen as part of the Armistice Day (November 11) and Remembrance Sunday (November 13) events.
Residents showed their support for the armed forces in two remembrance events: a short service organised by Okehampton’s Royal British Legion (RBL) branch on Armistice Day and the main parade and remembrance service on Remembrance Sunday, which drew hundreds to All Saints Church in Okehampton.
Allenton Fisher, president of the Okehampton branch of the RBL, commented on the large number of residents who attended the event which, he said, was a real boost after a very quiet service last year.
He added: ‘It was absolutely brilliant. The numbers turning out was fantastic and the number of young children marching was superb. The number of wreaths was amazing — some handmade by young children.
‘The Lord Lieutenant even said, after I’d shown him round, “please let me be here next year.” It’s going to be even better next year.’
The Friday service, led by the Rev Stephen Cook at St James Chapel attracted a small crowd who wished to pay their respects on the day when the First World War ended, but the Remembrance Sunday parade saw hundreds line the streets to watch the main procession march up to the church.
RBL members, army cadets, RAF cadets, veterans, town councillors, police cadets, members of the North Dartmoor Search and Rescue team along with Okehampton Primary School children, Scouts, Girl Guides and others made up the procession which was led by the Okehampton Excelsior Silver Band.
Residents followed the procession alongside a lorry cab which had been decorated with images from the First World War especially for the occasion.
Okehampton residents then gathered around the church’s war memorial for a service led by the Rev Stephen Cook again.
As part of the service, Okehampton Mayor Bob Tolley read out the roll call of local men and women who lost their lives in the First World War, Second World War and Afghanistan.
RBL president, Allenton Fisher then read the famous verse from the poem ‘For the Fallen’ by Laurence Binyon which was followed by the two minute silence.
Representatives from groups within the Okehampton community were then given the opportunity to lay poppy wreaths around the war memorial in a show of respect before the service ended and members of the public followed the procession back into the centre of town.
Mayor Bob Tolley then received the salute from members of the armed forces.
